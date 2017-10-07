Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi has rejected Saudi Arabia’s “ridiculous and rehashed” accusations against the Islamic Republic, saying the promotion of Takfiri extremism and terrorism is among obvious hallmarks of Riyadh’s foreign policy.

“Threatening and the employment of military force and language of bullying against small neighboring countries, the undeniable war crimes dossier in Yemen and the promotion of Takfiri extremism and terrorism have been among the obvious traits of Saudi foreign policy in recent years,” Qassemi said on Saturday.

In order to cover up its record, Saudi Arabia has no option but to put the blame on others, distract public opinion and spend huge sums of money; however, such methods would fail, he added.

The Iranian spokesperson said whenever Saudi officials feel under pressure from world public opinion for their military aggression on Yemen and their support for terrorism they move to level preposterous and hackneyed allegations against Tehran.

Surprisingly, Riyadh, which has a long record in spreading of terrorism, violence and aggression, is shamelessly and delusively setting conditions for Iran's active presence in the international community, he said.

Qassemi made the remarks in response to recent accusations by Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir, who claimed that Iran supports terrorism and destabilizes the region. In another allegation, he said that Iran must give up meddling in the affairs of other countries to become a constructive member of the international community.

Saudi Arabia has been incessantly pounding Yemen since March 2015 in an attempt to crush the popular Houthi Ansarullah movement and reinstate former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, who is a staunch ally of the Riyadh regime.

More than 12,000 people have been killed since the onset of the campaign more than two and a half years ago. Much of the Arabian Peninsula country's infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and factories, has been reduced to rubble due to the war.

The US and Saudi Arabia, along with a number of their regional allies, stand accused of providing weapons and financial backing to various militant groups wreaking havoc in countries like Syria and Iraq.