President Bashar al-Assad says his country will never forget the sacrifices of the Islamic Republic in support of the Syrian government and nation during the hard times of war.

The Syrian president made the remarks in a meeting with senior Iranian lawmaker, Alaeddin Boroujerdi, in Damascus on Thursday, noting that recent developments in the region were unfolding in favor of the "resistance axis."

"These developments have added to the strength and capabilities of the resistance axis," he told Boroujerdi who is chairman of the Iranian parliament’s Committee on National Security and Foreign Policy.

The Syrian president also stressed the need for close cooperation among members of the "resistance axis" in different fields, especially economy.

Boroujerdi, for his part, congratulated Assad on the recent victories scored by the Syrian army against terrorists, hailing the Arab country as the "symbol of resistance in the face of the enemies."

"The immensity of the recent developments in Syria will certainly be further understood in the future, because the Syrian government and nation have succeeded in defeating moves by the United States, the Zionist regime and their regional allies through resistance and perseverance," the Iranian lawmaker said.

Boroujerdi also referred to President Assad's letter to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei last month, saying it reflected “the depth of the ties between the two countries and the positive role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the recent victories" gained by the Syrian army.

In the letter, Assad thanked and congratulated the friendly government and people of Iran on the strategic achievements of the Syrian military in their counter-terrorism operation.

“I express my deep gratitude to the Islamic Republic of Iran over its principled positions against terrorism and its support for our people to liberate our homeland's soil from the contamination of Takfiri terrorists," Assad wrote in the letter.

Boroujerdi said the "resistance axis" was facing a common enemy, stressing the need for constant cooperation and coordination among its members.

He further expressed Tehran’s readiness to help reconstruct Syria, which has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since 2011.

Talks with FM Muallem

Boroujerdi also met with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem on Wednesday, and the two discussed bilateral relations, the fight against terrorism and extremism, and a controversial secession referendum in the Iraqi Kurdistan.

Chairman of the Iranian parliament’s Committee on National Security and Foreign Policy Alaeddin Boroujerdi (C-L) meets with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem in Damascus on October 4, 2017. (Photo by SANA)

The two sides also expressed support for the sovereignty and unity of Iraq and warned of the negative effects of the Kurdish vote.

During the meeting, Muallem underlined the importance of the military achievements made by the Syrian army in cooperation with the country's allies, saying that Syria will continue its war on terrorism until it is totally rooted out.

Boroujerdi, for his part, called for enhancing parliamentary relations between Iran and Syria, affirming that the Islamic Republic would continue to support Damascus in its anti-terror fight until peace and stability is restored to the Arab country.

Boroujerdi meets with Syrian parliament speaker

The Iranian lawmaker also met with Speaker of the Syrian People's Assembly Hammoudeh al-Sabbagh, who highlighted the depth of bilateral relations that have strengthened during the war on Syria.

The Iranian lawmaker, for his part, said plots hatched by the US and the West against Syria had failed, calling for further strengthening of bilateral parliamentary cooperation and reiterating Iran's readiness to support Syria in its reconstruction process.