Syrian President Bashar al-Assad says government forces, backed by allied fighters from popular defense groups, are crushing foreign-backed Takfiri terrorists across the country, and clearing areas of militants.

“Our army is making territorial gains every day, week after week, crushing terrorists and clearing lands occupied by them,” Assad said during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in the capital Damascus on Sunday.

He added that valiant fighters from the Syrian army and allied forces made a positive role model in the history of wars.

“We, in cooperation with friends, will continue to squash terrorists wherever they are. We will continue national reconciliation, which has proved its effectiveness, will enhance communication with others and explore economic opportunities… The direct political, economic, and military support of our allies has helped us to make more gains than to suffer losses. These friends are our actual partners,” Assad pointed out.

The Syrian leader added that Syria had been a target throughout history, noting that the Syrian nation had been forced to pay a heavy price in the ongoing foreign-backed militancy plaguing the country.

“We have managed to foil the Western project. West is like a chameleon due to its behavior to fit different situations. The psychological war against the Damascus government has failed to discourage us from fighting terrorism or even frighten us… We have fought terror since day one, and we will continue to fight it until there is no terrorist in Syria…,” Assad stressed.

He went on to say that his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was playing the role of a political beggar after his support for Takfiri terrorist groups in Syria came to light.

Assad highlighted that there was no chance for a plan to partition Syria as long as government forces and their allies are fighting terrorism, adding that the main goal of de-escalation zones was to stop bloodshed, deliver humanitarian aid, evacuate militants, and bring life back to normal.

The Syrian president stated that his country’s economy was slowly but “consistently” recovering.

“We are not in a state of isolation as they think… There will be no security cooperation or diplomatic ties with some states until they sever their ties with terrorism in a clear and unequivocal manner,” Assad pointed out.

The Syrian president said elsewhere in his remarks that the assistance extended by Syria’s main allies, including Russia, Iran and Lebanon's Hezbollah movement, had enabled the country’s army to make battlefield gains and reduce the burden of war.

"Their direct support - politically, economically and militarily - has made possible advances on the battlefield and reduced the losses and burdens of war," Assad added.

He stated that Syria welcomed Russian-brokered, regional ceasefire deals, which Moscow seeks to extend in other places in Syria.

"We have an interest in the success of this initiative," Assad noted while condemning U.S.-backed so-called "safe zones." US President Donald Trump had hoped earlier this year that Washington would reach an agreement over these zones with Russia, but Assad said such a plan would only "give cover to terrorists."