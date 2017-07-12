A Russian naval group has berthed at the northern Iranian port city of Anzali on a friendly four-day visit.

A view of Russia’s Makhachkala battle cruiser as docked at the northern Iranian port city of Anzali on July 12, 2017 (photo by IRNA)

The fleet, the fifth one to dock at Iran’s Caspian Sea coast, entered the port on Wednesday. It features Russia’s Makhachkala battleship from the country’s Caspian Sea Marine Brigade.

Crew members with a visiting Russian naval group are seen at the northern Iranian port city of Anzali on July 12, 2017. (Photo by IRNA)

Iranian marines officially receive the captain of a visiting Russian naval group at the northern Iranian port city of Anzali, July 12, 2017. (Photo by IRNA)

The group’s mission is to strengthen international cooperation among the Sea’s littoral states. Its crew members are set to meet with local Iranian administrative and Navy officials and honor the memory of the Islamic Republic’s wartime martyrs.

Iranian marines officially receive the captain of a visiting Russian naval group at the northern Iranian port city of Anzali, July 12, 2017. (Photo by IRNA)

Russia has previously dispatched fleets on similar missions to the Iranian coastline in 2007, 2014, 2015, and 2016.

Iranian marines and the crew members of a visiting Russian naval group pose for a photo at the northern Iranian port city of Anzali, July 12, 2017. (Photo by IRNA)

So far, Iranian naval groups have also traveled five times to Russia’s Caspian Sea maritime provinces to communicate Iran’s message of peace and friendship, strengthen mutual relations, and expand security in the region.

