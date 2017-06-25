Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says the Islamic Republic’s policy is based on strengthening relations with Qatar, stressing that “brotherly and friendly” Tehran-Doha ties will be beneficial to regional nations.

In a telephone conversation with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Sunday, Rouhani said the Iranian government and nation would stand by Qatar.

He added that Iran sought continued cooperation with Qatar and stressed the importance of making use of the enormous bilateral capacities to further strengthen relations.

“[Iran’s] help for Qatar’s economy and the expansion of ties, particularly between the two countries’ private sectors, can be among our common goals,” Rouhani said.

The Iranian chief executive added that the Islamic Republic wanted the rule of moderation and rationality in relations among countries in the region and expressed hope that the existing regional issues would be solved through dialogue.

“We believe that if there is a dispute among regional countries, pressure, threat or sanctions are not an appropriate way to settle disputes,” Rouhani said.

He expressed the Islamic Republic’s readiness to contribute to and help the establishment of peace in the region.

Rouhani further criticized as unacceptable the Saudi-led embargo on Qatar, saying, “Our country’s airspace, land and [territorial] waters will always be open to Qatar as a brotherly and neighboring country.”

The Iranian president also highlighted the significance of unity and integrity in the Muslim world and said Tehran and Doha can undoubtedly cooperate with each other in this field.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, and the UAE severed ties with Qatar on June 5, officially accusing Doha of supporting "terrorism" and destabilizing the region. Qatar, however, has slammed the measures as unjustified, saying they are based on false claims and assumptions.

In their apparent bid to secure US support and that of Israel, Riyadh, Manama, Cairo and Abu Dhabi suspended all land, air and sea traffic with Qatar, expelled its diplomats and ordered Qatari citizens to leave their countries.

To further pressure Qatar, Saudi Arabia has totally closed its land border with its tiny neighbor, through which much of Qatar's food supply crossed.

The Qatari emir, for his part, extended his congratulations to the Iranian president on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Al Thani praised Iran’s support for his country and expressed Doha’s readiness to bolster cooperation with Tehran and help solve problems in the Muslim world.

Iran and Turkey are now providing Qatar's required food supplies.