Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has pardoned or commuted the sentences of a number of Iranian convicts.

Ayatollah Khamenei on Sunday agreed to a request by Iran's Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani to pardon or reduce the sentences of 1,049 eligible inmates convicted by courts of common pleas, the Islamic Revolution tribunals, the Judicial Organization of the Armed Forces and the State Discretionary Punishment Organization.

In an earlier letter to the Leader, Ayatollah Larijani had asked for clemency for the eligible convicts on the occasion of the Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

The fasting month of Ramadan -- the ninth month on the Islamic calendar -- ends with the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, which is one of the main Muslim holidays.

Ramadan’s end is announced after the sighting of the first crescent of the new moon.

In Iran, this Monday and Tuesday, will be national holidays on this occasion.