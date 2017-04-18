Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan over his victory in a referendum to boost the Turkish presidency.

"Vladimir Putin congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the successful outcome of a referendum on constitutional changes in Turkey," said a statement released by the Kremlin on Tuesday.

The two presidents also stressed the importance of normalizing ties which have somewhat deteriorated following an incident in which Turkish fighter planes downed a Russia jet over the Syrian border in 2015.

They also emphasized the importance of stabilizing the ceasefire in Syria which was brokered by both countries plus Iran.

“They once again pointed out that an impartial international investigation into the alleged chemical attack in Syria’s Idlib Governorate was important," added the statement.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump also contacted Erdogan to congratulate him on the victory in the referendum.

Trump made the call to "congratulate him on his recent referendum victory and to discuss the United States’ action in response to the Syrian regime’s use of chemical weapons," said a White House press release.

In Sunday’s referendum, the ‘Yes’ campaign won over 51 percent of the votes, while the 'No' campaign gained nearly 49 percent.

The reforms will change Turkey’s parliamentary system into a presidential one; the office of the prime minister will be abolished; the president will appoint the cabinet and an undefined number of vice-presidents, and will be able to select and remove senior civil servants without parliamentary approval.

Supporters of the "No" march at Besiktas to submit their petition calling for the annulment of a referendum that approved sweeping constitutional changes boosting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's powers, claiming blatant vote-rigging had swung the result, on April 18, 2017 in Istanbul.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s two main opposition parties officially submitted an appeal against the referendum results.

Representatives of the Republican People's Party and the pro-Kurdish People's Democratic Party presented their applications to the Supreme Electoral Council in Ankara on Tuesday.

Since Erdogan declared victory in the referendum, protests have been held in the country.