It is not clear whether US President Donald Trump’s turnaround on foreign policy, policy towards Russia, policy in Syria is real, or optics, an American journalist and political analyst says.

Don DeBar made the remarks in an interview with Press TV on Monday while commenting on a report which says after Trump ordered strikes in Syria and Afghanistan he is receiving stronger support from the Washington establishment.

“Everyone is talking about how Trump has done a complete turnaround on foreign policy, policy towards Russia, policy in Syria; he got rid of [Steve] Bannon, he is listening to his Zionist son-in-law etc, etc. that’s what’s apparently going on for certain,” DeBar said.

“These are the things that we see -- optics, to use the term they use now. It’s by no means the essence, you know,” he added.

“You had a meeting of the grown-ups takes place in Moscow this past week. Rex Tillerson, whatever you think of him morally or ethically for having run a giant fossil fuel company, he’s a grown-up. He’s a principal. He did for example put together perhaps the largest business deal in history with Russia on behalf of ExxonMobil,” the journalist said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) shakes hands with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson after a press conference in Moscow on April 12, 2017. (Photo by AFP)

DeBar said Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov “certainly are both grown-ups. If they are not principals, they are damned strong agents of whoever the principals are.”

“And you had also the meeting of President Xi Jinping at Trump’s chosen location, the one that he can be certain that he runs the security there as opposed to meeting in the White House. So their discussions were not for meddling ears to listen in on. So there is a real back game going on as well,” he said.

“What we are seeing may have nothing to do with what is,” the analyst noted.

“There may well be a very strong affinity still for the foreign policy changes that Trump would be seeking or said he would seek at the beginning. The possibility certainly exists that what’s happening there,” he stated.