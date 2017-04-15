Thousands of Germans have staged a rally in Berlin to demand independence of their government in dealing with the situation in Syria, while condemning Berlin’s alignment with Washington in how to deal with a recent alleged chemical attack in the Arab country.

The rally in Berlin’s Kaiser-Wilhelm-Platz on Saturday meant to protest Germany’s increasing military involvement in other countries, saw many carrying banners against the foreign operations of the Federal Armed Forces of Germany.

"No to NATO, no to war" and "NATO out of Syria," read the banners.

The protesters also condemned Berlin’s hasty move to imitate the United States in blaming the alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria’s Idlib province on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, saying those stances would not help restore peace to the war-ravaged Arab country.

“It hasn't been proved and it seems like it hasn't been made by the Assad government,” said Laura von Wimmersperg, an organizer of the march, adding, "We don't think it is right that our government has immediately condemned the chemical attack as an act from Assad."

Another protester, identified as Ulrich, said the German government had become a tool in the hands of Washington, adding that Berlin had failed to adopt independent policies regarding the situation in Syria.

“For me the situation is that the government does what the USA wants. And also that the current government doesn't have the courage to act independently and without bias from the USA,” said the protester.

Germany has hailed an unauthorized US missile strike last week on a Syrian military air base, which came after Washington accused Damascus of carrying out the alleged chemical attack in Khan Sheikhun. Syria and Russia have rejected the claim and say militants were behind the gas attack, which killed over 80 people.

During the protest on Saturday, the demonstrators also urged the government in Berlin to try to reduce hostilities with Russia, saying NATO’s increasing deployment of troops near the Russian border and numerous drills conducted by the military alliance would only escalate the situation.

Germany has been part of a united Western front against Russia, which was formed after political developments rocked Ukraine in 2014. Germany and allies accuse Russia of having a hand in the military conflict in eastern Ukraine, which has claimed more than 10,000 lives. Russia denies any direct involvement.