Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Lieutenant General Zakir Hasanov has arrived in Tehran to hold key talks with senior Iranian officials.

Heading a high-ranking defense and military delegation, Hasanov arrived in Tehran on Saturday for an official visit at the invitation of Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Hossein Dehqan.

The Iranian and Azeri officials are scheduled to hold talks about the latest developments in bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments.

The defense chiefs of Iran and Azerbaijan plan to meet on Sunday.

During a visit to Moscow by the Iranian defense minister in April 2015, Dehqan and Hasanov stressed the importance of strengthening defense and security cooperation.

“The two countries’ common stance and collaboration on security issues and events in the region and turning them into opportunities are a manifestation of common understanding between Iran and Azerbaijan,” Dehqan said.

The Iranian minister added that Tehran and Baku needed to improve defense and military cooperation to form “strong and influential” regional alliance in the light of deterioration of regional and international security situation as well as the spread of terrorism.

