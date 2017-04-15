Just before the third anniversary of the Sewol ferry disaster, thousands of protesters gathered on the streets of Seoul, on Saturday, to demand justice for the victims and their families.

The sinking of the MV Sewol, en route from Incheon to Jeju on 16 April 2014, caused outrage across South Korea. 304 people lost their lives when the boat capsized less than 2 kilometers from the shore.

This aerial general view shows the wreck of the Sewol ferry mounted on a semi-submersible barge during its arrival at a port in Mokpo on March 31, 2017. (Photo by AFP)

An investigation following the disaster showed that the ship was overloaded with a cargo far above the permitted limit. South Korean coastguard officer Kim Kyung-il was charged with professional negligence, resulting in manslaughter, and was sentenced to four years in prison, in February 2015.

