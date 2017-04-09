At least 16 people have been killed and 41 others injured in a bomb blast that hit a church in Egypt’s northern city of Alexandria, the country's Interior Ministry says.

Egypt’s officials say the casualty figure may rise as some of the injured are in critical condition.

According to a report by Egypt’s state television, the explosion has been caused by a bomber, who set off his explosives at the site of the attack.

A nearby house has been also destroyed in the blast.

The blast occurred a few hours after another bombing, which rocked a Coptic church in Tanta in Egypt's Nile Delta, killing at least 26 people and injuring 71.

Later on Sunday, the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group released a statement through Amaq news agency, which is affiliated with the terrorist outfit, claiming responsibility for both church bombings in the Arab country.

The UN Security Council has condemned the bombings at two Coptic Christian churches in Egypt, describing the attacks as "heinous" and "cowardly."

The Security Council issued a statement on Sunday, urging all member states to work with the Egyptian government in bringing to justice the perpetrators of the attacks.

According to the statement, the Security Council “expressed its deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the government of Egypt.”

"The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations, constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security," it added.

Egypt has been facing violence due to terrorist attacks across the country in the past years with Takfiri militants taking advantage of the turmoil caused in the country after its first democratically-elected president, Mohamed Morsi, was ousted by the military in July 2013.