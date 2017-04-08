The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran says that three domestic nuclear projects will be unveiled on Sunday.

Ali Akbar Salehi made the announcement on Saturday while noting the ceremony to unveil the projects will be held in the provinces of Qazvin, Alborz, and Yazd to mark Iran’s National Nuclear Technology Day, on April 9. He added that an exhibition showcasing Iran’s nuclear achievements during the last Iranian calendar year (ended in March) will also be inaugurated.

Salehi also hailed a 50-percent rise in Iran’s nuclear achievements last year, compared to a year before.

He further stressed that Iran’s historic nuclear agreement is an international accord which cannot be abandoned unilaterally.

On his campaign trail, US President Donald Trump threatened to rip up the deal, which he has denounced as “the worst accord ever” and “one of the dumbest” ones he has come across.

Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council -- the United States, France, Britain, Russia and China -- plus Germany started implementing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on January 16, 2016.

Under the agreement, Iran accepted to put limitations on its program in exchange for the removal of nuclear-related sanctions imposed against Tehran.

“This deal is not just between Iran and the US, it is an international agreement which cannot be cast aside by one country,” stressed Salehi.