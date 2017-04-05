US President Donald Trump has removed White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon from the National Security Council (NSC).

Media sources confirmed the removal of Bannon from the NSC on Wednesday.

Bannon , 63, a former film producer and media executive, was elevated to the National Security Council’s principals committee on January 28, 2017.

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster was given responsibility for setting the agenda for meetings of the NSC in his place.

The move was criticized by some members of Congress and Washington’s foreign policy establishment.

US Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert was also downgraded from his post. in the NSC reorganization.

Bannon is a founding member and former executive chairman of Breitbart News, an online, far-right news website which many believe publishes racist and anti-Semitic articles.