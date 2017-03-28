Yemeni army unveils mid-range ballistic missile: Images + video
The Yemeni military has announced the manufacture of a medium range ballistic missile dubbed the Qaher M2.
The domestically-built missile, which weighs 350 kilograms and has a range of 400 kilometers, was unveiled during a ceremony on Tuesday.
According to a statement released by the Yemeni army, the Qaher M2 was announced after three successful test launches on Saudi military facilities.
Meanwhile, Yemeni snipers have killed three Saudi troops in the kingdom’s Najran region.
The attacks by the Yemeni forces against Saudi targets are carried out in retaliation for Riyadh’s military aggression against its impoverished neighbor, which was launched in March 2015.
The United Nations humanitarian coordinator for Yemen, Jamie McGoldrick, says the Saudi campaign has claimed the lives of at least 10,000 Yemenis and left 40,000 others wounded.