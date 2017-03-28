The Yemeni military has announced the manufacture of a medium range ballistic missile dubbed the Qaher M2.

The domestically-built missile, which weighs 350 kilograms and has a range of 400 kilometers, was unveiled during a ceremony on Tuesday.

A picture of Yemen’s domestically built Qaher M2 missile released by the Arabic-language al-Masirah television network on March 28, 2017

According to a statement released by the Yemeni army, the Qaher M2 was announced after three successful test launches on Saudi military facilities.

Read More:

Meanwhile, Yemeni snipers have killed three Saudi troops in the kingdom’s Najran region.

The attacks by the Yemeni forces against Saudi targets are carried out in retaliation for Riyadh’s military aggression against its impoverished neighbor, which was launched in March 2015.

Read More:

The United Nations humanitarian coordinator for Yemen, Jamie McGoldrick, says the Saudi campaign has claimed the lives of at least 10,000 Yemenis and left 40,000 others wounded.