At least eight people have been killed in a series of blasts that hit Nigeria’s northeastern city of Maiduguri.

The National Emergency Management Agency said five bombers attacked several points along the Maiduguri-Gamboru highway on Wednesday morning.

One of the blasts hit a camp for Nigerians fleeing Boko Haram terrorists where two civilians lost their lives.

According to the emergency management agency, all five of the attackers were killed.

The explosions also left 20 other people injured.

Nigeria has been at war with Boko Haram since the group started an insurgency in Borno state about eight years ago. Almost 15,000 people have been killed while the violence has displaced more than two million.

Boko Haram has pledged allegiance to Daesh, another Takfiri terrorist group, which has been wreaking havoc in the Middle East and North Africa over the past few years.

Maiduguri is the birthplace of Boko Haram and the base for Nigerian military efforts to fight it. The city has frequently been the target of bombers.

The terrorist group has started using females as bombers, but officials said the perpetrators of Wednesday’s attacks were all men.