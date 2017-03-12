The House Intelligence Committee has demanded that the White House provide evidence to back up President Donald Trump’s wiretapping claims against his predecessor.

Committee members Reps. Devin Nunes and Adam Schiff have penned a letter to Trump asking him to provide the panel with anything that might prove his claims that Barack Obama had him wiretapped during the election.

While Trump has not offered any evidence, he has asked Congress to investigate his claim.

Last week, Schiff, the committee’s top Democrat, said that he had not “seen any evidence whatsoever to substantiate” Trump’s wiretapping claims.

Nunes, the committee chairman, has also said that he has not found any evidence so far to back up Trump's claim and has suggested the news media were taking the president's tweets too literally.

Adam Schiff (R), Devin Nunes (L) answer questions at the US Capitol during a press conference March 2, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by AFP)

"The president is a neophyte to politics — he's been doing this a little over a year," Nunes told reporters earlier this week.

In his latest tweets, Trump accused Obama of planning a plot against him by tapping his phones during the campaign to find possible links between the Republican billionaire and Russian authorities.

A spokesperson for Obama denied that he or any White House official called for the surveillance.

FBI Director James Comey also asked the Justice Department to publicly reject Trump's claim which it said falsely implied that the agency had broken the law.