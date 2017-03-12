Iran has unveiled its most advanced indigenous tank of amphibious mobility for induction into the country's armored assets, local news agencies report.

Karrar (Striker), as the vehicle has been named, was unveiled on Sunday in a ceremony attended by Defense Minister Hossein Dehqan who also inaugurated the tank's mass production line in the city of Dorud in Lorestan province.

Dehqan said Karrar, which has been three years in the making, is among the most advanced tanks in the world because of its remarkable features.

Its firepower and precision, mobility, and battleground endurance, he said, are comparable to the most state-of-the art of its kind in the world.

Among the tank’s features, Dehqan enumerated its electro-optical fire control system, laser-aided distance measurement capability, and the capability to strike either moving or fixed targets in both nighttime and daytime.

The tank’s missile power has been boosted with ballistics computer, laser-guided targeting, and the potential for both the gunner and military commander to aim the projectiles from two parallel gunsights fitted onto the vehicle.

“Updating armored equipment is one of the most essential strategies applied by the Defense Ministry in the area of ground warfare,” the Iranian defense chief asserted.