A sniper has mistakenly shot two people during a speech given by French President Francois Hollande.

The incident occurred on Tuesday in western France as Hollande was speaking during the opening ceremony of a high-speed train line between Bordeaux and Tours.

His speech was suddenly interrupted by the sound of a gunshot. "I hope it's nothing serious. I think not," said Hollande before carrying on with his speech.

French President Francois Hollande (2nd L) meets employess as he attends the inauguration of the new "Sud Europe Atlantique" (South Europe Atlantic) high-speed rail line, linking Tours and Bordeaux, on February 28, 2017, in Villognon, central France.

According to reports, the shot was fired accidentally by a sharpshooter who had forgotten to engage the safety on his rifle. The stray shot hit a tent where refreshments were being prepared for those attending the ceremony, injuring a head waiter and an employee of the railway company.

After completing his speech, Holland met with the wounded who were being treated on site. An investigation has been launched into the incident.