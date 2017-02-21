Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says all Muslim countries have a responsibility to support Palestinian resistance, which should be a source of unity in the Islamic world.

The Leader made the remarks in an opening speech to the 6th International Conference in Support of the Palestinian Intifada (Uprising) in Tehran on Tuesday.

“Despite the differences that exist among Islamic countries — some of these differences are natural, some originate from the enemy’s plot and the rest are because of negligence — the issue of Palestine can and should be the pivot of unity for all Islamic countries,” the Leader said.

Ayatollah Khamenei said the top priority of the Islamic world and all those fighting for freedom across the world is the Palestinian cause and unity to support that cause.

“One of the achievements of this valuable conference is announcing the first priority of the world of Islam and freedom fighters all over the world, which is the issue of Palestine and the creation of an atmosphere of harmony and unanimity with the purpose of achieving the lofty goal of supporting the people of Palestine and their truthful and justice-oriented fight,” the Leader said.

‘Third intifada to inflict another defeat on Israel’

Palestine has been the site of increased tensions since last August, when Israel imposed restrictions on the entry of Palestinians into the al-Aqsa Mosque’s compound in East Jerusalem al-Quds.

Protests against the restrictions have been met with a deadly Israeli crackdown, which has in turn prompted strengthened Palestinian resistance, known as the third Palestinian intifada.

In his Tuesday address, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said the third intifada, while being subject to more severe suppression by the Israeli regime than the previous two, will “begin a very important chapter” in the history of resistance.

“The intifada that has begun for the third time in the occupied lands... is still moving forward in a bright and hopeful manner. And by Allah’s permission, we will see that this intifada will begin a very important chapter in the history of fighting and that it will inflict another defeat on that usurping regime (Israel),” Ayatollah Khamenei noted.

‘Phased cure needed for the cancerous tumor of usurping regime’

The Leader pointed to the phased development of the Israeli occupation and said the cure for the disaster should also come in stages.

“From the beginning, this cancerous tumor has been developing in several phases until it turned into the current disaster. The cure for this tumor should be developed in phases as well,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

“Until today, several intifadas and a constant and continuous resistance have managed to achieve very important phased goals. The Palestinian intifada continues to gallop forward in a thunderous manner so that it can achieve its other goals until the complete liberation of Palestine,” the Leader said.

‘War of attrition on enemy has been the source of success’

The Leader emphasized that as long as the name and memory of Palestine and resistance are preserved, it will be impossible for the Israeli regime to strengthen its foundations.

Ayatollah Khamenei also said that resistance’s success has lain in “imposing a war of attrition on the enemy. In other words, it has managed to defeat the main plot of the Zionist regime, namely dominating the whole region.”

The Leader also said the “dangers originating from the presence of the Zionist regime should never be ignored,” neither should the needs of resistance in the West Bank, “because the West Bank shoulders the main burden” of intifada.

“Supporting the resistance is the responsibility of all of us,” Ayatollah Khamenei said, adding, “No one has the right to have special expectations of them in return for assistance.”

A view of the interior of the Iran International Conference Center in the capital, Tehran, where the 6th International Conference in Support of the Palestinian Intifada (Uprising) is being held.

Around 700 foreign guests and representatives of pro-Palestinian organizations are taking part in the conference in Tehran.

Before Ayatollah Khamenei officially started the conference with the speech, Iranian Parliament (Majlis) Speaker Ali Larijani, who is the chairman of the conference, gave a brief opening address.