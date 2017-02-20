US President Donald Trump names a new national security advisor following the resignation of his first pick and the refusal of the second.

On Tuesday, the Republican president announced US Army lieutenant general H.R. McMaster as his new national security advisor at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida.

His first pick, Michael Flynn, had to resign on February 13 after reports emerged of his secret discussions with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak about sanctions the outgoing administration of President Barack Obama imposed on Moscow late last year.

Retired vice admiral Robert Harward, Trump’s next choice, also turned down the offer.

Trump described McMaster as “a man of tremendous talent and tremendous experience.”

He made the announcement while sitting on a sofa between McMaster, dressed in uniform, and retired US Army lieutenant general Keith Kellogg in the living room of Mar-a-Lago, where music played overhead.

“I think that combination is very, very special,” he told reporters.

McMaster also told Trump, “I’m grateful to you for that opportunity, and I look forward to joining the national security team and doing everything that I can to advance and protect the interests of the American people.”

McMaster is mostly known as a staunch critic of the Vietnam War.