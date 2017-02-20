Nearly a dozen members of an Afghan family, including women and children, have lost their lives in a grenade attack on their house in the country's troubled east.

Officials said the assault had occurred in the eastern Afghan province of Laghman on Sunday, leaving three others wounded as well.

"Eleven people were martyred after two grenades were thrown at their house by unknown gunmen in Laghman's Baad Pakh district," said Sarhadi Zwak, the local governor's spokesman. "All the victims were civilians, women and children among them."

No group or individual has so far claimed responsibility for the deadly attack.

Afghanistan remains gripped by insecurity more since the 2001 US-led military invasion of the country as part of Washington’s so-called war on terror.

The war removed the Taliban from power, but terror and instability is still rampant in the Asian nation despite the presence of thousands of foreign troops.

Civilian casualties in 2016 were the highest recorded by the United Nations since 2009, with nearly 11,500 non-combatants killed or wounded.