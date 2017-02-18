German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called for joint cooperation with Russia in the fight against terrorism.

"The joint fight against terrorism is one area where we have the same interests and we can work together," Merkel told the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

Rejecting allegations that Islam was the source of terrorism, the German chancellor said it was critical to include Muslim countries in the fight against acts of terror.

Merkel also noted that Berlin would be committed to maintaining good relations with Moscow, despite differing opinions on various issues.

Elsewhere in her remarks, the 62-year-old warned countries against going it alone in an apparent criticism of the US, saying that the only way to solve global problems was to work together.

"In a year in which we see unimaginable challenges we can either work together or retreat to our individual roles. I hope that we will find a common position," Merkel said.

Countries of the European Union are facing a range of terrorist threats and attacks from groups or individuals either directed or inspired by terrorist groups, particularly Daesh.

Some 30,000 militants from over 100 countries have reportedly traveled to Syria and Iraq since 2011 to join the ranks of Takfiri groups.

Eager to see the back of the Syrian government, many European countries initially turned a blind eye to the flow of citizens to the Middle East, ignoring warnings that they would return someday and hit back at home.

Daesh has claimed responsibility for a series of attacks in Europe, including the 2015 assaults in Paris, where a total of 130 people were killed, and the Brussels attacks that claimed the lives of over 30 people.