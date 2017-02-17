A Takfiri terrorist outfit has killed hundreds of militants with the foreign-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) group in Syria, a US-based intelligence group says.

The SITE Intelligence Group reported the Jund al-Aqsa terrorists had taken the FSA militants prisoner during attacks against their gatherings in the northwestern Syria Idlib Province.

The attacks, it said, had come in response to the FSA’s dispatch of representatives to talks with the Syrian government in the Kazakh capital of Astana. The talks strive towards a political solution to the deadly crisis gripping Syria since 2011.

Militants from the foreign-backed Free Syrian Army militant group sit inside an armored vehicle near the town of Bizaah northeast of the city of al-Bab in northwestern Syria. (Photo by AFP)

SITE was citing Abdul Hakim al-Rahmon, the head of the political arm of Jaish al-Nasr, an FSA faction. He confirmed that 70 militants from the group were executed eight days ago, vowing to attack in response.

More than 160 FSA militants were killed in total, plus another 43 from Tahrir al-Sham which includes the former al-Qaeda branch in Syria, Jabhat Fateh al-Sham. “They were all liquidated at the same time,” he said.

Fighting between Jund al-Aqsa and Tahrir al-Sham has flared in the past week, in clashes that war monitors say have killed dozens. Those clashes have added to the complexity of Takfiri infighting in the west of the country.

Both Tahrir al-Sham and Jund al-Aqsa are also fighting against FSA militant factions which are supported by foreign countries. Takfiri groups attacked the FSA for sending delegates to peace talks in Kazakhstan last month.

Many of those FSA groups are now fighting under the banner of the Ahrar al-Sham militant outfit.