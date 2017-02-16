Donald Trump’s designated labor secretary, Andrew Puzder, has withdrawn his nomination, dealing another blow to the new US president’s efforts to put together his cabinet.

“I am withdrawing my nomination for Secretary of Labour,” Puzder said in a tweet on late Wednesday afternoon. “I’m honored to have been considered and am grateful to all who have supported me.”

As the CEO CKE chain restaurants, Puzder was accused of domestic abuse and mistreatment of his workers, several of whom testified against him at Senate last month.

A source close to Puzder told CBS that he was “very tired” of the abuse he had been subjected to since being nominated for the top job.

Puzder was expected to be confirmed for the job later this week. However, his hearings were delayed five times due to his failure to submit the appropriate ethics and financial paperwork.

The restaurant executive, who reportedly earned $17,000 a day, has been described as a “sworn foe” of the minimum wage. He has also opposed sick or maternity leave.

The allegations of abuse cost Puzder dearly, as he reportedly lost the support of at least seven Republicans.

Protesters rally against Labor nominee Andrew Puzder outside of a Hardee's restaurant in St Louis, Missouri, February 13, 2017. (Photo by AFP)

If true, this meant that he had no chance to win the support of 50 out of the 52 Republicans in the Senate to get confirmed.

“No matter how you cut it, there is no worse pick for Labour Secretary than Andrew Puzder, and I’m encouraged my Republican colleagues are starting to agree,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said prior to Puzder’s announcement.

“He does not belong anywhere near the Labour Department, let alone at the head of it. Puzder’s disdain for the American worker, the very people he would be responsible for protecting, is second to none,” Schumer added.

Schumer celebrated Puzder’s withdrawal as a “victory for the American worker.”

The withdrawal came at a time when Trump and his team were struggling to contain the downfall of Michael Flynn, Trump’s national security adviser, who stepped down on Monday due to his alleged ties to Russia.