The alleged mastermind of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks has reportedly said that 9/11 was a result of hawkish US foreign policy and the countless deaths it has caused.

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed's letter, dated January 8, 2015, was addressed to "the head of the snake, Barack Obama," the former president of the United States, AFP reported on Thursday.

US defense attorney David Nevin provided a copy of the 18-page letter to the media, and said that Khalid Sheikh started writing it in 2014.

But the letter reached the White House in the last days of Obama's presidency, about two years after it was written, following a military judge ordered the Guantanamo Bay prison authorities to deliver it to the president, reports said.

"It was not we who started the war against you in 9/11; it was you and your dictators in our land," wrote Khalid Sheikh, who, according to US officials, was a member of the al-Qaeda terrorist group, which guided airplanes into the Twin Towers in New York and the Pentagon in Washington, DC on September 11, 2001.

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed

But independent researchers believe the so-called "principal architect of the 9/11 attacks" was actually an intelligent operative working on behalf of the CIA and Britain’s MI6.

"Allah aided us in conducting 9/11, destroying the capitalist economy, catching you with your pants down, and exposing all the hypocrisy of your long-held claim to democracy and freedom," Khalid Sheikh wrote in the letter.

Read more

He enlisted the "brutal and savage massacres" the US has carried out from Vietnam to the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and then went on to mention the plight of Palestinians and US support for the Zionist regime.

"Your hands are still wet with the blood of our brothers and sisters and children who were killed in Gaza," he wrote.

White House Chief of Staff Andrew Card whispers into the ear of President George W. Bush to give him word of the plane crashes at the World Trade Center, during a visit to the Emma E. Booker Elementary School in Sarasota, Florida, on September 11, 2001. (Photo by AP)

The September 11 attacks, also known as the 9/11 attacks, were a series of strikes in the US which killed nearly 3,000 people and caused about $10 billion worth of property and infrastructure damage.

US officials assert that the attacks were carried out by al-Qaeda terrorists but many experts have raised questions about the official account. They believe that rogue elements within the US government orchestrated the 9/11 attacks in order to accelerate the US war machine and advance the Zionist agenda.

According to Dr. Kevin Barrett, an American academic who has been studying the events of 9/11 since late 2003, 15 al-Qaeda hijackers from Saudi Arabia linked to 9/11 were actually CIA agents working for the US agency in Saudi Arabia.