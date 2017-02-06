Each of the last four former US presidents -- George H. W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama -- has killed more people than Russian President Vladimir Putin “has ever been accused of by any remote measure,” an American journalist and political analyst says.

Don DeBar made the remarks in an interview with Press TV on Monday while commenting on the American mainstream media’s strong reaction after US President Donald Trump refused to endorse Fox News presenter Bill O'Reilly’s allegations against Putin.

In an interview with Trump on Sunday, O'Reilly described the Russian leader as "a killer."

Instead of agreeing with the host, President Trump said the US government has "a lot of killers" and is not "so innocent.”

After O’Reilly said he did not “know of any government leaders that are killers,” Trump turned to the Iraq War.

“Take a look at what we’ve done too. We’ve made a lot of mistakes,” he said. “I’ve been against the war in Iraq from the beginning.”

“A lot of mistakes,” he continued, “OK, but a lot of people were killed. So a lot of killers around, believe me.”

After this, the mainstream media unanimously launched blistering attacks against Trump.

Russian President Vladimir Putin

DeBar said American media outlets are “treating Trump as if he committed treason this morning, as if this is some fantastic idea.”

He said that President Obama has “a body count in at least tens of thousands if not hundreds of thousands, in Libya alone tens of thousands, in Syria maybe a million [were killed].”

“You have President Bush [who killed] at least a million Iraqis. You have President Clinton, with Madeleine Albright, with half a million dead Iraqi children from the sanctions.”

The journalist added that former President George H. W. Bush was responsible for the countless deaths in Iraq during the first Iraq war.

“All are walking free, no charges. Each of them has killed more than Putin has ever been accused of by any remote measure,” he stated.

“And yet Trump’s statement is controversial; not even controversial, it’s being universally condemned. It is beyond propaganda at this time. It’s like watching a really bad cartoon on some really bad LSD,” he concluded.