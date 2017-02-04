A rogue Jewish group in the US Treasury Department has exploited the chaos that followed President Donald Trump’s inauguration to get new sanctions imposed against Iran, an American political analyst and journalist says.

E. Michael Jones, editor of the Culture Wars Magazine, made the remarks in an interview with Press TV on Friday after the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control announced new sanctions on multiple Iranian individuals and entities.

The US Treasury Department said in a statement on Friday that it has published a list of 13 Iranian figures and 12 entities facing new sanctions.

“First of all, when you are talking about the United States’ Treasury you are not talking about one department in the Treasury that is dominated by Jews, Stuart E. Eizenstat is one of them,” Jones stated.

“This is the group that orchestrated the looting operation against Switzerland. They are notorious for being a rogue operation that runs its show here,” he added.

“This is what’s happening here in the chaos that has followed the Trump inauguration. I am saying chaos because it’s becoming more and more apparently here that there is no coherent program behind the Trump administration,” the analyst argued.

“The people who voted for him, voted for him for ‘America First,’” he noted.

Jones said that ‘America First’ had definite meaning. It meant reinvigorating the United States’ manufacturing base, and getting out of foreign entanglements; it’s much more modest foreign policy.”

“Well, it turns out that ‘America First’ in Trump’s mind is completely different than it meant in the mind of average Americans. What it meant in trump’s mind is the New Yorker’s view of the world imposed on the rest of the world,” he explained.

“He didn’t have a coherent understanding of foreign policy. Now that he is in power he is going to the default studying of New York which is basically the Jewish understanding of foreign policy. And he is going head-long in that direction, in setting a course that no one knows where it’s going to end,” he concluded.