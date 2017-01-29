Kellyanne Conway, the senior counselor to US President Donald Trump, is calling on networks to fire the reporters that “talk smack” about him.

In an interview on Fox News Sunday, she asked: "Who is cleaning house? Which one is going to be the first network to get rid of these people, the people who think things were just not true?"

The key figure in the administration recently drew attention by bringing up her "alternative facts," whose media coverage she criticized in the Sunday interview.

"I went on three network shows and spoke for 35 minutes on three network Sunday shows. You know what got picked? The fact that I said 'alternative facts,' not the fact that I ripped a new one to some of those hosts that they never cover the facts that matter," said Conway (pictured below along with Trump).

"Not one network person has been let go. Not one silly political analyst and pundit who talked smack all day long about Donald Trump has been let go," she added. "I'm too polite to mention their names, but they know who they are, and they are all wondering who will be the first to go. The election was three months ago. None of them have been let go."

'Alternative facts'

Describing anti-Trump news and analyses “fake” has been on top of the Trump team’s agenda since the real estate mogul and reality TV star started campaigning for the 2016 presidential election.

Photo combo via The New York Times

During an NBC’s “Meet the Press” interview, Conway defended a false statement about the size of the crowd at Trump’s inauguration ceremony announced by White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, noting that the new administration has its own “alternative facts.”

“You're saying it's a falsehood, and ... our press secretary, Sean Spicer, gave alternative facts to that," she said.

The term “alternative facts” has naturally started to mean falsehood in a mocking way and now has its own dedicated Wikipedia entry, with credits to Conway, where it is associated with terms such as Big Lie, Deception, Dog Whistling, Doublespeak, Factoid, and Fallacy.