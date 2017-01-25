Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says the power of the Islamic Republic of Iran serves regional security and stability.

“The power and capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran have always been aimed at safeguarding regional security and stability and supporting [our] neighbors,” Rouhani said in a meeting with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Hamad al-Sabah in Tehran on Wednesday.

The Iranian president added that Tehran backs any measures that would promote regional stability and security.

He said that security in the Middle East region would be guaranteed only through dialogue, friendship and cooperation among regional countries.

“Undoubtedly, the development and progress of the region's countries and nations will benefit the stability and security of all,” Rouhani stated.

The Iranian president also underlined the need for further promotion of Iran-Kuwait ties in different sectors, including political, economic and cultural arenas.

During the meeting, the Kuwaiti foreign minister delivered a message from his country’s emir to the Iranian president and said the Kuwaiti government and nation had a great respect for Iran and its instrumental role in the region.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani reads a message from the Kuwaiti emir delivered to him by the Arab country’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Hamad al-Sabah in the capital Tehran on January 25, 2017. (Photo by president.ir)

Praising Iran’s efforts to contribute to the promotion of relations among regional countries, the top Kuwaiti diplomat said the two sides needed to use their potential and common grounds to boost bilateral ties.

He also branded Takfiri terrorism and extremism as harmful to the region, calling for a coordinated campaign by regional countries against the menaces to help restore stability and security to the region.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Kuwaiti foreign minister met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on bilateral ties and matters of mutual interest.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (L) receives Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Hamad al-Sabah in the capital Tehran on January 25, 2017. (Photo by IRNA)

Sheikh Sabah arrived in Tehran on Wednesday for a one-day visit to deliver a message by his country’s emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, to the Iranian president on relations between Iran and the Persian Gulf Arab countries.