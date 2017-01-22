Syrian army soldiers and fighters from allied popular defense groups have made more gains against members of the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group in the country’s northwestern province of Aleppo, pushing terrorists out of four villages.

The media bureau of operations command for the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement announced in a statement on Sunday that Syrian soldiers and their allies had captured the villages of Sora, Moran, Surja al-Saghira and Surja al-Kabira, located about 16 kilometers southwest of al-Bab town, where Turkish-backed Takfiri militants are active.

On August 24, 2016, the Turkish air force and special ground forces kicked off Operation Euphrates Shield inside Syria in a purported bid to support the Free Syrian Army militants and rid the border area of Daesh terrorists and fighters from the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) and Democratic Union Party (PYD).

The offensive was launched in coordination with the US-led military coalition, which has purportedly been fighting Daesh extremists since 2014.

A Syrian soldier walks past destroyed buildings in the formerly militant-held Sukkari district in the northern city of Aleppo on December 23, 2016 after Syrian government forces retook control of the whole embattled city. (Photo by AFP)

The incursion was the first major Turkish military intervention in Syria, which drew strong condemnation from the Syrian government for violating the Arab country's sovereignty.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on November 29 that the Turkish army had marched into Syria to end the rule of President Bashar al-Assad, whom he accused of terrorism and causing the deaths of thousands.

The Turkish leader backtracked on the comments two days later, asserting that the offensives there were aimed only at terrorists.

Meanwhile, a Syrian army unit targeted a battle tank belonging to Daesh terrorists in the Mohandessin district of the eastern city of Dayr al-Zawr, killing and injuring several terrorists.

Syrian forces also struck a Daesh position and shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle in the Maqabir district.

Scores of Daesh terrorists were killed and their vehicles destroyed as Syrian government forces conducted operations in the villages of al-Bogheilia and Ayash plus al-Houwayqa neighborhood of Dayr al-Zawr and al-Taim Field.

A Syrian army soldier takes aim at the government-held sector of Houwayqa neighborhood, which is besieged by Takfiri Daesh terrorists, in the eastern Syrian city of Dayr al-Zawr on November 12, 2016. (Photo by AFP)

Local sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said a Daesh militant commander, identified as Kaser Heddawi, and one of his aides were killed in al-Quria village east of Dayr al-Zawr.

Additionally, Syrian soldiers killed several Daesh extremists in Tallet al-Marsad area east of al-Qaryatain, located some 85 kilometers southeast of Homs city.

A number of terrorists were also killed as Syrian army soldiers lobbed a barrage of artillery rounds at the hideouts of Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, formerly known as the al-Nusra Front, militant group in the villages of Ezzedin and Um Sharshouh, situated 18 kilometers north of Homs.