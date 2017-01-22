US President Donald Trump should be “ashamed of himself,” over his speech at the Central Intelligence Agency headquarters in Langley, Virginia, says the former spy agency’s chief, John Brennan.

The new president appeared in front of the CIA's Memorial Wall of Agency on Saturday and made remarks that "deeply saddened" Brennan, said former CIA deputy chief of staff Nick Shapiro.

“Former CIA Dir Brennan is deeply saddened and angered at Trump's despicable display of self-aggrandizement n front of CIA's Memorial Wall of Agency heroes. Brennan says that Trump should be ashamed of himself," Shapiro wrote on Twitter.

Trump has already been accused of undermining the intelligence community by questioning its findings in regard to Russian hacking efforts in favor of him amid the US 2016 presidential vote and likening it to the false intelligence that led to Iraq War.

In his speech, he denied having a “feud” with the community, asserting that any such row should be blamed on "dishonest" media.

Former Central Intelligence Agency Director John Brennan testifies before the Senate (Select) Intelligence Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill January 10, 2017 in Washington, DC.

“As you know I have a running war with the media,” Trump said. “They are among the most dishonest human beings on earth. And they sort of made it sound like I had a feud with the intelligence community. And just want to let you know that the reason you’re the No. 1 stop is exactly the opposite.”

He also undermined the hundreds of thousands of people protesting his presidency across the country, claiming that it is media hype.

"Honestly, it looked like a million and half people, whatever it was it was. But it went all the way back to the Washington Monument ... and by mistake I get this network and it showed an empty field, and it said we drew 250,000 people. Now that's not bad, but its a lie," Trump said.

The US capital was rocked by Women’s March on Saturday -- the second day of Trump’s presidency. Mass protests were being held around the country and across the world in solidarity with Washington marchers.

Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of United States during an inauguration ceremony on Friday.