Chinese President Xi Jinping says his country will strive towards including the United States in its "circle of friends" around the globe.

Xi Jinping made the comment during a speech given at the United Nations headquarters in Geneva on Wednesday.

"We will strive to build a new model of major country relations with the United States, a comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination with Russia, a partnership for peace, growth, reform and among different civilizations," he said.

Tensions have recently been running high between Beijing and Washington over the disputed South China Sea and US President-elect Donald Trump’s attempt to what Beijing has describes as “impairing” the One China principle. Last month, Trump abandoned decades of precedent by taking a phone call from the president of Taiwan, which China has considered as a breakaway province since a government was established there in 1949.

China claims almost all of the strategic and resource-rich South China Sea, which is also a major sea trade route. The territory is also claimed in part by Taiwan, Brunei, Vietnam, Malaysia, and the Philippines who accuse China of expansionist ambitions in the region.

The Chinese president further stressed that his country always values people's rights and interests more than anything else and that Beijing has always endeavored to defend human rights.

"China will never seek expansion, hegemony or sphere of influence," he added.

"Big countries should treat smaller countries as equals instead of acting as a hegemon imposing their will on others,” Xi added.

'World needs to be rid of nukes'

He also called for unity on the subject of climate change and the fight against terrorism and nuclear disarmament.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (1st, R), UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres (1st, L), and UN General Assembly President Peter Thomson (2nd, L) attend a meeting at the UN headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, on January 18, 2017.

“The Paris agreement is a milestone in the history of climate governance. We must ensure this endeavor is not derailed... China will continue to take steps to tackle climate change and fully honor its obligations," he said.

The Paris Agreement seeks to wean the world economy off fossil fuels in the second half of the century, limiting the rise in average world temperatures to "well below" 2.0 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times.

"Nuclear weapons should be completely prohibited and destroyed over time to make the world free of nuclear weapons," he added.