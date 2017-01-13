Egypt says 10 militants linked to the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group have been killed during a raid on one of their hideouts in the Sinai Peninsula.

The Egyptian Interior Ministry said in a statement that the militants opened fire on security forces as they drew nearer to their hideout in a deserted house in the city of el-Arish, the provincial capital and the largest city of North Sinai, on Friday.

According to the statement, the militants were linked to a militant leader from Ansar Beit al-Maqdis who formed groups to attack security forces.

Ansar Beit al-Maqdis is the former name of Daesh's local affiliate Velayat Sinai Takfiri terrorist group. In 2014, the outfit pledged allegiance to Daesh, which is mainly active in Iraq and Syria.

On January 9, a car bombing targeted a checkpoint in el-Arish, killing nearly a dozen policemen. Daesh claimed responsibility for the assault, during which, the interior ministry said, police killed five militants.

The Sinai Peninsula has been under a state of emergency since October 2014, following a deadly terrorist attack that left 33 Egyptian soldiers dead. Over the past years, militants have been carrying out anti-government activities and fatal attacks, taking advantage of the turmoil caused in Egypt after the democratically-elected president, Mohamed Morsi, was ousted by the military in July 2013.

Velayat Sinai terrorists have claimed responsibility for most of the assaults, mainly targeting the army and police.